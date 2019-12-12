Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Listed as probable

McGruder (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Echoing what coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday's game against the Raptors, it looks like McGruder is going to return Friday following a seven-game absence due to a right hamstring strain. Prior to getting hurt, McGruder was averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per game.