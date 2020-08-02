McGruder managed four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

McGruder was one of six reserves on the team to earn double-digit minutes in the lopsided victory but didn't make a major impact. He also didn't see the floor during Thursday's tilt versus the Lakers, so his spot in the rotation seems tenuous at best.