Clippers' Rodney McGruder: No timetable for return
McGruder (hamstring) is without a firm return timetable, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
McGruder will miss a second straight game Sunday with a strained hamstring, and coach Doc Rivers didn't sound overly optimistic that the wing will be back anytime soon. "I don't think he's close to returning," Rivers told reporters pregame. McGruder has made a pair of starts this season -- including in Wednesday's win over Memphis -- but he's not much of a fantasy consideration in standard leagues.
