Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Out again Thursday
McGruder (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against Dallas.
McGruder was working with the starting five early in camp, but a right ankle sprain has slowed him down. He'll have the weekend plus a few days to recover, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready for Tuesday's regular-season matchup against the Lakers.
