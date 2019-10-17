Play

Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Out again Thursday

McGruder (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against Dallas.

McGruder was working with the starting five early in camp, but a right ankle sprain has slowed him down. He'll have the weekend plus a few days to recover, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready for Tuesday's regular-season matchup against the Lakers.

