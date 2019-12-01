Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Out Sunday
McGruder (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
A strained right hamstring will cause McGruder to miss a second consecutive game. His next opportunity to play arrives Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
