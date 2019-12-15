Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Plays in both ends of back-to-back

McGruder logged 24 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Clippers' 109-106 loss to the Bulls, finishing with four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

After missing seven games with a hamstring strain, McGruder returned to action in Friday's 124-117 win over the Timberwolves, playing 15 minutes in the contest. Given that McGruder logged even more playing time in the second half of the back-to-back set, the Clippers apparently have no reservations with his health moving forward. McGruder doesn't project to see his minutes rise from this level, however, as he benefited from the extra run mainly because Kawhi Leonard (rest), Lou Williams (calf), Patrick Beverley (concussion) and JaMychal Green (back) all sat out. All four players could be back in action as soon as Tuesday against the Suns.