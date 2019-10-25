Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Remains out Thursday
McGruder (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
McGruder remains out with a right ankle sprain. "I don't think he's close, to be honest," stated head coach Doc Rivers. This isn't a positive sign for the Kansas State product, who appears likely to also miss Saturday's clash in Phoenix.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...