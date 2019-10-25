Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Remains out Thursday

McGruder (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

McGruder remains out with a right ankle sprain. "I don't think he's close, to be honest," stated head coach Doc Rivers. This isn't a positive sign for the Kansas State product, who appears likely to also miss Saturday's clash in Phoenix.

