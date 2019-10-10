Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Thursday

McGruder has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle spain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McGruder appears to have tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's practice. It's unclear how severe the sprain is, but the three-year veteran has a whole week to recover and will have a good chance to return next Thursday against the Mavericks.

