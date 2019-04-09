Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scooped up by Clippers
McGruder was claimed off waivers by the Clippers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McGruder was let go by the Heat on Sunday, although it didn't take long for him to find a new home. Even though he's not eligible for the playoffs, McGruder could have a chance to play in Wednesday's final regular-season game against the Jazz.
