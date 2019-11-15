Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 in Thursday's loss

McGruder produced 20 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Pelicans.

McGruder finished with a career high in made threes while making the most of the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest). McGruder had combined to score just seven points across his first seven appearances, so it's safe to say this was by far his best showing thus far this season. Nevertheless, it's pretty unlikely that McGruder will make much of an impact on a consistent basis now that Paul George (shoulder) is healthy.