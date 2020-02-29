Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scores well in garbage time

McGruder put up seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) over five minutes Friday in the Clippers' 132-103 win over the Nuggets.

After converting only seven field-goal attempts combined in the Clippers' prior eight contests, McGruder nearly managed half that total in the limited run he received Friday. The swingman didn't appear in the Clippers' previous game Wednesday in Phoenix, and he didn't check into Friday's contest until 4:32 remained in the fourth quarter, when Los Angeles was leading by 25. Based on his recent usage, McGruder doesn't look like he's viewed as a member of coach Doc Rivers' regular rotation at this point.