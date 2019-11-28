Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Sitting out Friday
McGruder (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Spurs, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
McGruder exited Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Grizzlies with a right hamstring strain, and the injury will keep him out for at least one game. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but McGruder's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Wizards.
