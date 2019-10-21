Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Status murky for opener

Coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that McGruder is progressing from a right high-ankle sprain but is uncertain to be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

More clarity on McGruder's status should come after Tuesday's morning shootaround, but given the nature of the injury, the Clippers will most likely err on the side of caution and the hold the swingman out for the opener. McGruder isn't in line to fill a major role in the rotation this season, but his potential absence Tuesday would open up some extra run for the likes of Maurice Harkless, Terance Mann and JaMychal Green.