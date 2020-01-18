Play

Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Steps into starting role

McGruder will get the start for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

McGruder will replace Moe Harkless, who's out with a back injury. Across two other starts this season, McGruder's posted 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 41 minutes of play.

