Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Still out Sunday
McGruder (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
A right hamstring strain has kept McGruder out since Nov. 29, and he won't make his return Sunday. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Monday against the Pacers.
