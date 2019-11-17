Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Struggles in spot start

McGruder amassed just six points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 victory over the Hawks.

McGruder started for the Clippers on Saturday with both Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Patrick Beverley (calf) given the night off. Despite the starting role, McGruder managed just six points in 19 minutes. This was certainly disappointing after he popped for 20 points in the team's last outing. Leonard and Beverley could be back as soon as Monday which would likely send McGruder back to a fringe rotational role.