Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Will play 'a little bit'
McGruder (hamstring), according to coach Doc Rivers, will play "a little bit, not a lot" during Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
McGruder is making his return after seven straight missed games due to a right hamstring strain. The Clippers will opt to take it easy with him, however, and he probably isn't viable in DFS as a result.
