Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Will remain with Clippers

McGruder has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

McGruder was waived by the Heat last season after appearing in 66 games, and he was then picked up by the Clippers. The Clippers opted to retain his rights, and the front office has worked out a deal with McGruder. He started 45 games last year, averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.5 minutes. He should continue his role as a low-usage depth option.