Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Won't play Thursday

McGruder (ankle) won't play Thursday against Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

This will be the second straight contest to begin the season in which McGruder will be absent for, as the guard is dealing with a hampering ankle injury. Coach Doc Rivers mentioned that McGruder isn't "close" to returning as well, putting an appearance in Saturday's contest in jeopardy also.

