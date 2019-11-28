Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Won't return Wednesday

McGruder won't return to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies after suffering a lower leg injury, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McGruder appeared to be grabbing his hamstring prior to leaving in the third quarter of Wednesday's game. That said, it's not totally clear what happened to McGruder as the team has yet to provide a more detailed description of the injury. Look for an update prior to Friday's tilt with San Antonio clarifying McGruder's availability.