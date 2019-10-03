Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Working with top unit
McGruder has been scrimmaging with the Clippers' first unit in recent practices, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
This isn't an indication of anything concrete, though if Paul George misses time to begin the season, as expected, McGruder could be in line for increased minutes, especially with smaller lineups. Both George and Kawhi Leonard have been held out of recent scrimmages, and it's been Moe Harkelss joining McGruder in the frontcourt.
