Hachimura amassed a team-high 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and seven rebounds over 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 loss to the Warriors.

The 24 points were a season high for Hachimura, as were the four made three-pointers. The veteran forward is seeing career-high shot volume to begin his first campaign with the Clippers, but Sunday's performance was the first time in five games that he shot better than 50 percent from the floor. So far in 2026-27, Hachimura is averaging 13.4 points, 6.0 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes.