Hachimura logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to the Rockets.

Hachimura ranked second among Clippers players in scoring behind Darius Garland and was considerably more efficient than most of his teammates. Brandon Ingram's return creates an interesting dynamic for Hachimura, whose offensive opportunities could become more limited once the former All-Star is fully up to speed. However, Hachimura's ability to score efficiently without needing considerable shot volume should help him remain involved offensively, even if he's now demoted to being the team's third option. He should remain a player worth holding on to in most formats -- even if he's bound for some regression.