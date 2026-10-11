Hachimura scored 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Hachimura earned half of his scoring output from the charity stripe, but he still made his presence felt in a limited cameo, although no starter outside of Cam Christie played more than 20 minutes. Hachimura is expected to be the Clippers' starting power forward once the regular season starts, so it makes sense for the Clippers to monitor his workload during the preseason.