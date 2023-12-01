Westbrook had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.

Westbrook continues to come off the bench but notched his second double-double over the last three games. Coming off the bench was a struggle for Westbrook at first, as he averaged just 7.3 points on 27.8 percent shooting through the first four games. However, he has picked things up of late, averaging 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists over the past four matchups. Westbrook's fantasy value remains limited in his current role, but he can still make an impact as a reserve.