Westbrook provided 27 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 128-127 loss to the Kings.

Westbrook was coming off a subpar eight-point, six-assist performance against the Warriors on March 2, but he bounced back less than 24 hours after that woeful game to deliver a double-double. Westbrook has three double-doubles in five outings with the Clippers.