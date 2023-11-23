Westbrook ended with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 victory over the Spurs.

Westbrook has come off the bench in three straight games in an effort to make the James Harden acquisition work. It appears to be working, as the Clippers have won all three of those contests, but Westbrook's numbers have taken a dip. After averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals through 10 games as a starter, the former MVP has averaged just 8.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 23.0 minutes as a reserve.