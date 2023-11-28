Westbrook closed Monday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes.

On paper, the Clippers shouldn't have a 7-9 record, but a weird distribution of talent continues to thwart them. Fantasy managers have to be frustrated with Westbrook's benching, but he's still putting together solid numbers when James Harden struggles. The team would be better served if they could figure out a way to combine Harden and Westbrook with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but coach Tyronn Lue seems set on bringing Westbrook in with the second unit.