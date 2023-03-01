Westbrook totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Westbrook appears to have a firm hold on the starting job with the Clippers. This development certainly compromises managers who have Terance Mann on their roster. To Westbrook's credit, he's played exceptionally well in his first three games with the Clippers, averaging 16 points, 9.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and an impressive 2.3 steals since joining the team.