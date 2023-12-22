Westbrook provided 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 loss to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook provided quite a spark off the bench for the Clippers, but his double-double with four assists was not enough, and Los Angeles saw its impressive run come to an end in a 19-point loss. Westbrook has struggled with consistency since moving to a bench role but is beginning to find a role after posting four straight games with 10 or more points, a span in which he's also averaging 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per tilt.