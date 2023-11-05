Westbrook and James Harden are expected to start together for the Clippers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook and Harden will be reunited in their third backcourt after beginning careers in Oklahoma City together, then briefly joining forces in Houston in 2019. Los Angeles exploring this lineup isn't a shock, but it remains to be seen if this will be the long-term starting five for the Clippers.