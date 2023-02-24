Westbrook is expected to start Friday against the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook came off the bench in all but three of his appearances with the Lakers this season, but he'll join the starting unit with his new team while Terance Mann comes off the bench Friday. The 24-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game with the Lakers to begin the year, but he was traded to the Jazz and agreed to a buyout with Utah before joining the Clippers.