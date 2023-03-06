Westbrook produced nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-129 victory over the Grizzlies.
Although Westbrook played for 34 minutes, he lacked shooting opportunities and couldn't anything going in the scoring column. He did manage five rebounds and six assists, which saved an otherwise mediocre line.
