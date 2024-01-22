Westbrook registered 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-114 victory over the Nets.

Westbrook led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring, rebounds and assists while hauling in a team-best rebound mark and ending one board short of a double-double. Westbrook posted his second-highest scoring total of the year, his other game with 20 or more points occurring Nov. 1 against the Lakers. Westbrooks has reached double figures in scoring off the bench in four straight outings.