Westbrook closed Thursday's 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 30 points (11-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, Westbrook took on more offensive responsibilities in Game 3 and nearly posted his first triple-double of the playoffs. The veteran point guard didn't shoot extremely well from the field and committed six turnovers, but it was still one of his best performances in a Clipper uniform. Paul George (knee) isn't expected to suit up this series, so if Leonard remains out for Saturday's Game 4, Westbrook may be asked to lead the offense once again.