Westbrook provided 14 points (3-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 loss to the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Westbrook racked up the counting stats as per usual but unfortunately, his shot failed him, and not for the first time this season. With both Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) sidelined, Westbrook stepped into a larger role over the past few games. While he did manage to show glimpses of his former self, his limitations remain very real. The Clippers' path forward is far from clear, especially when it comes to Leonard and George who seemingly can't stay healthy. As for Westbrook, he is likely to be shouldered with a similar role next season, even if he is moved out of Los Angeles.