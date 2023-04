Westbrook ended with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 136-125 win over Portland.

Westbrook's numbers have been decent since joining the Clippers, but at the same time, they've been far from spectacular. The veteran point guard has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five contests and is expected to be one of the Clippers' main offensive weapons come playoff time.