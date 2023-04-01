Westbrook ended with four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

Westbrook had a rough night from the floor but still partially salvaged his fantasy output with 11 assists, his highest tally since he ended up with 14 in his Clippers debut. The days of Westbrook being the top fantasy player are long gone, but he remains a productive asset, though very inconsistent on a game-to-game basis. He's been thriving in the assists department of late, with 10 or more in three straight outings.