Westbrook fouled out of Friday's 176-175 double-overtime loss to Sacramento after recording 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Westbrook started at point guard in his debut for the Clippers, and while he struggled on the defensive end, he did hit a clutch basket in the final 15 seconds of regulation and facilitated well all evening. His fantasy value has been all over the place this season, but if Friday is any indication, he's going to see plenty of usage with the Clippers and seems to be enjoying his new teammates.