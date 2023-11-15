Westbrook chipped in eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 loss to Denver.

Westbrook struggled to get his shot to fall Tuesday and was held below 10 points for just the second time this season. However, he remained relatively productive on the boards and also logged multiple steals for a third consecutive game. He's now averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 30.7 minutes per game this season.