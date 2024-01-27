Westbrook closed Friday's 127-107 win over the Raptors with 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench.

James Harden has the Clippers' starting point guard role on lock, but Westbrook appears to have adapted to being on the second unit -- a reversal of the roles they had early in their careers with the Thunder. Westbrook has scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes in 23.7 minutes a night while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from beyond the arc.