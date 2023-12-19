Westbrook finished Monday's 151-127 win over the Pacers with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 17 minutes.

Westbrook was limited to just 17 minutes off the bench, continuing his recent stretch of mediocrity. He has played no more than 20 minutes in eight straight games, all of which the Clippers have won. This does not bode well for his value as a fantasy asset moving forward. Well outside the top 150 in standard leagues, Westbrook is no longer a must-roster player.