Westbrook notched nine points (3-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook was one point shy of a triple-double, but he was woeful from the field and committed four turnovers, giving him 10 total over his past two appearances. The veteran point guard's tenure with the Clippers has been a mixed bag. He's averaging 13.1 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.8 turnovers across 11 games with his new team, and after Los Angeles dropped its first five games with Westbrook in town, the Clippers have now won five of six matchups and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.