Westbrook totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.
After three unimpressive games, Westbrook has ratcheted up his production, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Clippers. He is in a plum position to rack up some points and rebounds to make up for Paul George's (knee) absence, and if anyone has the potential upside to take advantage, it's Westbrook.
More News
-
Clippers' Russell Westbrook: Just misses triple-double•
-
Clippers' Russell Westbrook: Produces turnover-free line•
-
Clippers' Russell Westbrook: Only 23 minutes in victory•
-
Clippers' Russell Westbrook: Falls back to earth in win•
-
Clippers' Russell Westbrook: Bounces back against Kings•
-
Clippers' Russell Westbrook: Subpar performance Thursday•