Westbrook totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.

After three unimpressive games, Westbrook has ratcheted up his production, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Clippers. He is in a plum position to rack up some points and rebounds to make up for Paul George's (knee) absence, and if anyone has the potential upside to take advantage, it's Westbrook.