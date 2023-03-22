Westbrook totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.

After making just one-third of his field-goal attempts over the previous three games, Westbrook showed improved efficiency Tuesday, at least from the field. His assist production surprisingly took a big hit, but expect a bounce back in that department -- as well as the scoring column -- at least for the short term, as Paul George (knee) exited late in the contest with an injury that is expected to cost him time. Kawhi Leonard will be locked in as the Clippers' clear No. 1 options sans George, but players like Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Marcus Morris should all be thrust into more responsibility on the offensive end.