Westbrook finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 73 of the Clippers' 125 points in the overtime defeat, and Westbrook worked as a strong third option with his season-best 24 points. The veteran point guard added a campaign-high 11 boards while notching eight dimes to just miss his first triple-double of the season. Westbrook was prolific on the defensive end as well, following his five-steal effort Tuesday with four thefts one day later. After a somewhat slow offensive start to the campaign, Westbrook has averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 boards, 6.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.0 triples over his past three games. He stands to be among the most impacted by the arrival of James Harden via Tuesday's trade with the 76ers, though head coach Tyronn Lue wouldn't say after Wednesday's loss if Westbrook will remain a starter when Harden is ready to make his season debut, per Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast.