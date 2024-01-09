Westbrook supplied nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 15 minutes during Monday's 138-111 win over the Suns.

Westbrook cruised in a game where the Clippers never trailed in the second half. Tuesday marked his eighth game out of 36 appearances with at least seven assists this season. The 35-year-old is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 18.7 minutes across his last six games.