Westbrook closed with 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and five steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 win over the Magic.

Westbrook has fared well to begin the season, averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals through four games. He'll inevitably lose some usage with James Harden arriving, but Harden won't be taking the floor until Monday against the Knicks at the earliest.