Westbrook (hand) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Westbrook is expected to make his return from a 12-game absence but likely won't be cleared until he goes through his pregame routine. If cleared, the dynamic point guard figures to play around 20 minutes off the bench. Since being moved to a reserve role in mid-November, Westbrook has averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.9 minutes per game.