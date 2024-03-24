Westbrook has been cleared to return for Monday's game against Indiana after three weeks of recovery following surgery on a fractured left hand, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Westbrook is set to return to a fully healthy Clippers backcourt Monday, although his workload will likely feature a ramp up as he acclimates to game speed. The Clippers went 6-6 in his absence, so the ability to restore continuity in the rotation across the final 12 games of the regular season bodes well. Westbrook averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 40.9 percent shooting in 21.9 minutes per game across his last 15 healthy appearances prior to fracturing his hand.